Benue: Again police gun down kidnap suspect, arrest 2 suspects

Benue joint security outfit, Operation Zenda, Wednesday, rescued a kidnap victim in Logo local government area of the state and gunned down one suspect kidnapper.

This is coming two days after three suspected kidnappers who abducted a Benue state Commissioner’s wife in exchange of gunfire with security men were also gunned down in Makurdi, the state capital.

Spokesperson Benue Police Command, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, in a statement issued Wednesday, said the security men also arrested two of the suspected attackers.

According to her, information was received 4/8/2021 that gunmen who kidnapped one Mr. Peter Ogbonna of Ugba town were in a hideout at Tse-Atoov, Alabar, Logo LGA, and the operatives quickly swung into action by invading the hideout.

She said on sighting the police, suspects engaged them in an exchange of fire but the police were able to subdue and arrested three of the suspects at the scene.

She noted that one of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries, but was confirmed dead at the hospital and the corpse deposited at the morgue while two of them identified as Yakyuur Aondona and Teryange Myina were arrested and currently undergoing interrogation.

She said, “Still on the ongoing operation to clamp down on kidnappers in the state, police operatives from Operation Zenda crack squad extended their work to Logo Local Government Area.

“Today, 4/8/2021 information was received that gunmen who kidnapped Mr. Peter Ogbonna of Ugba town were in a hideout at Tse-Atoov, Alabar, Logo LGA, the operatives quickly swung into action by invading the hideout. “On sighting the police, suspects engaged them in an exchange of fire but the police were able to subdue them and three (3) of the suspects were arrested at the scene.

“One of them who sustained gunshot injuries, was confirmed dead at the hospital and corpse has been deposited at the morgue while two of them identified as Yakyuur Aondona and Teryange Myina were arrested and are currently undergoing interrogation.

“The victim was rescued unhurt and has been reunited with his family.”