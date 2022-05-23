Benue APC adopts direct primaries

The Benue state All Progressive Congress (APC), Sunday, adopted direct primaries to choose candidates for all positions in the party.

Leaders of the party from Benue North East (Zone A), Benue North West (Zone B) and Benue South, (Zone C) senatorial districts respectively, spoke in one voice supporting the option A-4 for primaries into all positions in the party.

Speaking variously leaders of the party including, Vincent Uji, Zone A, Simon Shango, Zone B and Alhaji Abubakar Usman popularly known as Young Alhaji, Zone C, all agreed that the party, previously made mistakes but would now use direct primaries to allow the people choose their candidates.

Also apart from Senator Barnabas Gemade, former Attorney General of the Federation Michael Aondoakaa, Chief Steven Lawani, former deputy governor and Iorwase Hembe House of Representative member for Jechira, other eight Governorship aspirant of the party, including Hycinth Alia, Terhemba Shija, Terwase Orbunde, Matthias Byuan, etc accepted to abide by direct primaries.

Earlier, while speaking Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affair and Leader of the party in the state, Senator George Akume, said he had previously made mistakes by interfering in who becomes candidates, a situation that never went well for the party in the long run.

He said he will this time around allow the people to choose their candidates.

“I have made mistakes by interfering in the process of choosing candidates in our dear party, but I will never do it anymore.

“This time around you will decide who emerges as candidates in APC, the choices are yours.

“Shine your eyes, on who will be your candidate,” he said.

