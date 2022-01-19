Benue APC congresses: Omale files injunction, seeks to halt Agada’s swearing-in











The chairmanship candidate of Benue state All Progressive Congress (APC) for the State Congresses, Oga Matthew Omale Omale, Wednesday, filed an injunction before a Makurdi High Court seeking to restrain the party from swearing in the chairman-elect, Austin Agada, treasurer, and assistant secretary.





Agada and the two others were declared winners at the state congresses of the Benue APC held on 16th of October 2021 at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.





But the opponents, Matthew Omale Omale & 20RS through their counsels, Sam Okutekpa, SAN & Usman, SAN had filed a suit No. MHC/14/2022 against the APC and 3 others faulting the result, which pronounced the winners of the election.





Omale and 20 others who are herein referred to as plaintiffs claimed their candidates were the adopted consensus candidates for the chairman, treasurer and assistant secretary of the APC in Benue state and were supposed to be so recognised by the Electoral Committee that conducted the State Congress on 16th of October, 2021.





According to the counsels, contrary to the will of the people, the Electoral Committee did not but proceeded with the election and purportedly declared Augustine Agada, Hassan Mohammed and Musa O. Alechenu elected as chairman, treasurer and assistant secretary of the APC in Benue state.





“Dissatisfied with the decision of the Electoral Committee, our clients filed their appeals/petitions before the Appeal Committee which heard the parties involved and declared our clients as the elected chairman, treasurer and assistant secretary of the APC, Benue state.





“We wish to draw your attention to the well settled law that parties who have been served with a court process must as a matter of respect for the court, not take any step that will prejudice the matter before the court as doing so would prejudice the matter and the court will bring its full wrath on such a party.”