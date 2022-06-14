Benue APC guber candidate condemns killings in Igama community



The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, for the 2023 general elections, in Benue state, Rev Fr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, Tuesday condemned the gruesome killings of 15 villagers of Igama community by Fulani herdsmen, in Okpokwu local government area of the state.



Alia in a press statement, signed by his media aide, Mr. Donald Kumun, and made available to newsmen Tuesday in Makurdi, called for immediate deployment of security to the community, to avert further destruction of lives and property.



He said Benue people deserve more than what they are facing now in the hands of mercenaries, and called on the state government to rise up to expectation, and fulfill the constitutional rights of the people, which was taken on oath, to protect lives and properties.



He said a situation where thousands of the people have been displaced as a result of the unprovoked attack, and are taken refuge in unsafe areas of the local government such as Ojabo, the Ojigbo ward headquarters, Utonkon, and other unknown places, calls for a serious reaction to nib the ugly situation in the bud.



