Benue APC national delegate gives proceeds to physically challenged 



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state and 2022 APC national delegate, Alhaji Usman Abubakar, popularly known as Young Alhaji, Sunday, donated food items, wrappers and cash to the physically challenged and some stakeholders from Ogbadibo, his local government area.

Abubakar also sponsored free medical treatment for the people in his local community. The funds used were part of proceeds from the recently concluded national delegates’ conference of the APC, which elected presidential candidate of the party.

Abubakar, who is the 2011 deputy governorship candidate of the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), one of the legacy parties that merged to form APC, is respected for his humanitarian services through the Young Alhaji Foundation (YAF).

Speaking at the occasion, Alhaji Abubakar said the gesture was his little way of appreciating his people for allowing him to participate in the national delegates’ conference of his party to select a presidential candidate.



He told the people that he had called them to merry with him after entrusting their future into his hands.



“My people entrusted their future in my hands to represent them in nominating the APC presidential candidate.



“This is my first time of having the privilege to be a national delegate.



“I must also commend the Benue APC leader, Senator George Akume, and state party chairman, Comrade Austin Agada, for the support. Therefore, I have decided to share with my people what I got from the conference.”



