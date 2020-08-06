Benue board uncovers 433 ghost workers on payroll

Executive secretary of the Benue state Teaching Service Board (TSB), Dr. Frank Kyungun has disclosed that the screening carried out by the board has uncovered 433 ghost workers on the payroll after verification of 4,473 staff across the three senatorial zones of the state.

Dr. Kyungun stated this at the Government House Makurdi, while presenting to Governor Samuel Ortom the screening report of staff verification carried out by the board.

He stated that the committee uncovered 18 dead persons, 70 retired staff, 193 redeployed among other irregularities on the payroll who were accordingly expunged.

He identified challenges confronting the board to include lack of utility vehicles and overhead among others and solicited government’s intervention.

Speaking after receiving the report, Governor Ortom stated that those who had milked the board through ghost workers must be identified and prosecuted. He directed that the ghost names be immediately deleted from the payment voucher.

Governor Ortom also charged the TSB boss to ensure that the names to be deleted do not find their way back on the payroll.

The governor also constituted a committee to immediately implement the screening report on the actual workforce of the state Teaching Service Board (TSB).

The governor announced the committee headed by the state Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, shortly after receiving the screening report from the executive secretary of the board, Dr. Frank Kyungun.