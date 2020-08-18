Benue coal mining community decry pollution of water source

Natives of four local government areas of Okpokwu, Ohimini, Otukpo and Ado in Southern Benue state have decried the environmental degradation and pollution caused to the peoples main source of water by a strip coal mining at the upper region of Okollo stream in Effeche-Akpali in Ugbokolo ward of the local government.

According to report, the ongoing strip coal exploration and exploitation which started in the area earlier this year by Dangote Group’s mining firm has affected the Okollo stream, river Umabe and river Okpokwu.

Most residents of the area now trek several kilometres to fetch water from other communities or buy sachet water when they can.

One of the residents, Mr Emmanuel Okopi said the water is so contaminated that drinking it portends a great health risk.

“At the height of the pollution at times, it becomes so bad and coloured to the extent that the water turns earthy and muddy so that no one can bathe in it, let alone using it to cook,” he said, adding that even aquatic lives, especially the fish which is also a major source of food to the villagers, are being destroyed.

He said the only respite to the people now is the rainy season as many people use containers to store the rain water for drinking, cooking and bathing.

He said following enlightenment campaigns done through town criers in the affected communities, residents now have basic knowledge of the health risks associated with the pollution.

According to Okopi, “The people have cried out at the top of their voices for help but it appears there is no relief in sight as the mining activities continue unabated without the provision of an alternative source of water to the affected communities, not even bore holes, and all efforts made to get the authorities at the local, state, and federal levels to intervene have yielded no result yet.”

Related

No tags for this post.