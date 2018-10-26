Benue demands justice for sex-abuse victim, Ochanya (2) By Daniel Agbo Makurdi

Acting Governor of Benue State, Engr Benson Abounu, has urged the
police and judiciary to ensure that justice is done over the death of
13-year-old Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbaje, who died after being reportedly
violated sexually.
Engr Abounu in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary,
Ogaba Ede, described the act as inhuman, shameful and deserving of
nothing less than appropriate punishment for the perpetrators.
He said the state government will give the police necessary support
towards the prosecution of the case to its conclusion, to serve as
deterrent to others with similar evil tendencies.
According to him, the mere thought of sexually molesting a minor is in
itself condemnable, and stressed that those who take advantage of
vulnerable persons in the society commit unpardonable sins against God
and humanity.
He commiserated with the family of the late Ochanya and assured them
that the death of their daughter will not go in vain.
Benue demands justice for sex-abuse victim, Ochanya By Daniel Agbo Makurdi
