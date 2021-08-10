Benue, Ebonyi communities’ land dispute claims mother, 3 kids

No fewer than four persons have been reportedly killed in Okokolo in Apopogolo, Ado local government area of Benue state, following attack by suspected militia men from Ngbo, Ebonyi state.

Chairman of Apa local government area, James Oche, who spoke with journalists Tuesday in Makurdi, said a child less than 1 year old, two children of less than five years, including their mother were murdered and their house burnt down by the militia men.

He said the militia carried out the attack in a guerilla fashion, maintaining that hostility along the border between Ngbo and Akpopogolo have been there over time.

According to him, there has been a history of crisis between Ngbo and Ohaukwu and the local government areas have over time tried to bring the presence of security to station in the area to no avail.

“We have always experienced this guerilla attack. We have had history of crisis in the area and have always cried out that there should be a Police presence in the whole of that area.

“The military (Operation Whirl Stroke) and other security agencies have been overstretched. The Ebonyi state government has established a Police post and we are appealing to Benue state government to do same,” he added.

The chairman also said the council is now faced with a big humanitarian crisis occasioned by over 10,000 displaced persons and appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as well as the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to assist them with relief materials.

“We established an IDP camp but could not continue to cater for the displaced persons due to lean finances.

“The Deputy Governor Benson Abounu and Senator Abba Moro had assisted but lack of sustenance made the people to scatter,” the council boss lamented.

However when contacted, the Benue state Police Command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said she was yet to get the report.