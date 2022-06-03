Benue gov’ship: CSO sues APC, wants ex-AGF Aondoakaa prosecuted

A civil society organisation, Centre for Social Justice Equity and Transparency, has dragged a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of justice, Mike Aondoakaa, before a Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged violation of a Supreme Court judgement.

In the document obtained by Kubmedia with suit number FHC/AB/CS/770/2022 and dated June 2, 2022, the plaintiff is asking for the prosecution of the former AGF.

In the suit filed by F.S. Jimba, Esq., the plaintiff said Aondoakaa is flouting the apex court judgement which barred him from contesting election into public office for 10 years.

The plaintiff joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 2nd and 3rd defendants in the matter.

The CSO prayed the court to determine the following questions: Whether having regard to the decision of the Supreme Court in Appeal No. SC/939/2015 between Michael K. Aondoakaa, SAN vs (1) Emmanuel Bassey Obot (2) Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice delivered on the 10th day of December, 2021, the 1st Defendant is entitled to vie for, seek or howsoever indicate interest in occupying any public office in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

