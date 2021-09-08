Benue govt to Miyetti Allah: Your open confrontation portends danger

The Benue state government Wednesday expressed worry over the open confrontation by leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore against constituted authorities.

The state government said the utterances of the group portend danger to the already fragile security in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the Government House, Makurdi, Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Ngunan Adingi, said it is becoming worrisome that the leadership of Miyetti Allah is assuming powers and dictating how the country is governed.

“We came to this conclusion when we listened in disbelief how Miyetti Allah openly challenged constituted authorities across the states, in a press conference on September 5, 2021, demanding, not just the repeal of laws constitutionally enacted by the Houses of Assembly and assented to but making derogatory statements against state governors duly elected by their various states.

The commissioner said the state was also taken aback about how Governor Samuel Ortom is serially being profiled for hate just because he is patriotic enough to suggest permanent solutions to the security challenge confronting the state and Nigeria.

She said with increasing security challenge bedeviling the nation, prominent Nigerians have made similar calls on the president and suggested what should be done to end the insecurity in the country.

She noted that neither the state government nor people hated the Fulani people, adding that there are good and respected Fulani people who are doing legitimate businesses in Benue state.

“We love them. But we are against the terrorist Fulani invading our communities and killing innocent people in the name of cattle rearing.

“This is not acceptable here in Benue state.

“Now we ask, why is it so difficult to implement the recommendations of the National Livestock Transformation Plan despite its approval by the National Economic Council, NEC.

“The council took time to find out the lasting solution to this problem, yet, we watch how key actors in this country are playing politics with the lives of the people to soothe their interests.

“Finally, it is our firm belief that the federal government has the capacity to end this insecurity.

“The president should come out and decisively arrest the leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore who are instigating violence by their utterances and outright disregard to constituted authorities.

“The federal government should also show capacity to end armed banditry going on to show that they are not complicit in dealing with the security situation in the country.

“This country belongs to all of us and therefore the application of laws must be uniform,” she stated.