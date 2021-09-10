Benue guber hopeful, Igbawua, mourns Ker

Top governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming elections in Benue state, Honourable Chille Igbawua, has condoled with the family of Professor David Ker and descrided the late university don as a forthright, and visionary leader who lived for others throughout his life-time.

In a condolence message he personally signed, the immediate-past Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Comissission (PCC), said the astute education-administrator was a nation-builder who has left positive footprints on sands of time.

Honourable Igbawua, on behalf of his family and his 2023 Governorship Consultative Team, stated that the demise of the former vice chancellor of Benue State University, Varitas University as well as the Catholic University was a great loss to the global university community, Gwer East local government area, Benue state and Nigeria in general.

He said, “I mourn with deepest regret, the shocking and sudden death of Professor David Ker who was many things to many people.

“I recall on a personal note that he offered university admission to my first daughter. This is a personal loss to me and my family, and there is no-doubt that Benue state and Nigeria in-general have lost an innovative mind, selfless-visionary leader and a nation-builder who lived for the people, irrespective of where they came-from and their social-economic backgrounds.”

He continued, “As an astute education administrator, a great man of inestimable quality, the late Ker left inedible footprints on every assignment he handled here on earth. An honest and sincere soul is no-more. But we must take solace in the fact that Professor Ker’s life was characterized by his sincerity, integrity, devotion and selfless see service to humanit.”