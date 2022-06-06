Benue guber race: APC stalwart wants to become Catholic priest’s running mate 



An All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Mr Michael Oglegba, has called for his nomination as running mate to Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia, who was elected the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

Oglegba said he has been unflinching in his support for Alia and that, together, they can provide good governance to the people of Benue.

In a statement on Monday, signed by media assistant to Oglegba, Michael John, Oglegba said that he is intelligently equipped and has a deep sense of commitment “capable of galvanising Benue if elected deputy”.

Oglegba said he has demonstrated the qualities of a great leader in both his personal and professional spheres of life, “serving as a great inspiration for many especially the Benue youths.”

He said: “The dignity and pride of Benue has been trampled upon, driven by the total collapse of societal structures and endemic poverty; a giant that needs to be recovered and re-awakened.

“I see in the emergence of the popular candidate, Rev. Fr. Alia, an opportunity to galvanise Benue. I believe it’s something that we can achieve together. Benue gave me everything and I want to give back.”

“Michael Oglegba is the man fit to be the Deputy of Alia, and eventually would bring victory to the APC come 2023 general election. He attended Mount Saint Gabriel, Makurdi, Demonstration School Makurdi, and the University of Jos, respectively.

“In 2019, he was the preferred candidate for Deputy to Emmanuel Jime, the APC flag bearer, a position that was eventually given to Sam Ode. He, however, served as Director of Finance for the campaign and has remained a pillar of the party in Benue and Zone C in particular.

“Michael Oglegba is an entrepreneur with over 30 years of corporate experience with diverse business interests from technology to agriculture. He hails from Oturkpo Local Government Area of Benue State.,born on August 8, 1977,” the statement said.

