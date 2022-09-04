Benue has lost N500bn to herders’ attacks – Group 



A group operating under Benue People of Conscience (B-POC) Sunday urged the federal government to redeem its pledge of N10 billion to assist affected communities to rebuild schools, hospitals and homes that were damaged by herdsmen.



The group also said investigation it carried out has revealed that property, farms as well as farm produce estimated to have been lost as a result of herdsmen attack on the state has been put at N500 billion.



A statement by the chairman of the group, John Orshio, and secretary, Tersoo Iorver, noted that despite the devastating effect of the attack on Benue, the federal government has shown little concern.



The group said despite the nonchalant attitude of federal government in Benue, the same government was alleged to have released N6.25 billion to Katsina state for the establishment of ranches.



“Part of the sum, we also learnt, will be used for the construction of schools, health centres and veterinary clinics in areas affected by herdsmen attack.



“If the report we have is anything to go by, then we wonder why the FG is yet to redeem a pledge of N10 billion it promised Benue, years ago to enable it take care of similar issues in the state.



“It’s quite disheartening to note that Benue that was earlier promised a similar grant to help it revamp communities affected by herdsmen attacks, is yet to benefit, whereas Katsina state, which came from behind is on the verge of accessing funds that would be beneficiaries to affected communities,” the group said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

