Benue health workers to begin strike Thursday

Health workers under the auspices of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) and Joint Health Sector Union ( JOHESU) in Benue state will Thursday, 18th June commence total and indefinite strike.

The unions are demanding for payment of five months’ salary arrears owed the health workers.

Other demands include timely payment of salaries, payment of special COVID-19 allowance, immediate implementation of CONHESS skipping of health workers at the Primary Health Centres and payment of the arrears.

State chairman of NAGGMDP, Dr. Diatah James, who spoke in an interview with newsmen for the two unions Thursday in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, said they had given the state government a 21-day ultimatum over issues that needed urgent attention in the health sector of the state. He said the state government was yet to address their demands.

He called for proper entry points for medical laboratory scientists, provision of adequate personal protective equipment for frontline health workers battling COVID-19 and also massive employment of all cadre of health workers to avoid collapse of the health sector in the state.