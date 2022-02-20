Benue: Herders Kill 3 in Ortom’s home town as troops rescue 8 kidnap victims





Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia men have killed three persons in Gbajimba, the home town of Benue state governor, Dr Samuel Ortom.





The incident was said to have happened about 5pm Saturday when the suspected Fulani gunmen attacked and killed the victims, two males and a female, who were returning from a burial along Iordye- Gbajimba road in Guma local government area of Benue state.





Locals said the victims were riding on a motorcycle when they were ambushed and shot dead by the killer herdsmen.





According them, the two died on the spot from gunshot wounds while the other was brutally macheted to death.





Blueprint gathered that soldiers attached to Operation Whirl Stroke recovered the bodies and deposited the corpses at Gbajimba general hospital.





Confirming the incident while addressing the congregation at NKST Church Iortyer in Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom, expressed worry that the attack was without any provocation.





“It is very sad; this has been the plight of Benue indigenes in the hands of Fulani herdsmen who have invaded the state in a bid to take over our ancestral lands.





“Just yesterday two of my kinsmen were killed right in my village by herdsmen.





“This is inhuman and I will continue to speak against it,” he added.





In another development, troops to the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWs) have rescued eight persons kidnapped in Benue state.





The rescued locals who hail from Agasha town in Guma local government area were kidnapped on their farms by herdsmen on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022.





They had spent over three days with their abductors before their rescue.





Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Lt. Col Paul Hemba (rtd), who briefed the governor on the successful rescue operation, explained that the gallantry of troops from

Operation Whirl Stroke who made contact with the kidnappers at Gbekyor, led to an exchange of gunfire with the perpetrators and over powered them.





Those rescued by the soldiers include Philip Akpage, 56, Aondokula Ijah, 30; Mrs Kwadoo Takada, 60; Mrs Kwakuma Asongu, 55; Mrs Agnes Ornguze, 54; Mrs Yanguchan Tiv, 45; Mrs Kwadoo Mtomga, 45 and Mrs Mnembe Terlumum, 30.