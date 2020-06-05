Benue lawmaker uplifts community, donates N3m for projects

A member of the Benue state House of Assembly, representing Agatu state constituency and deputy majority leader, Godwin Abu Edoh, has donated over N3 million to six council wards in Agatu.

This, according to him, is to enable the communities to carry out development projects.

He disclosed this in a chat with Blueprint Weekend in Obagaji, Agatu, recently.

Edoh said he had earlier set up committees in the 10 council wards in Agatu, and had directed them to identify any project of their choice and “bring them forward for immediate execution.”

He said the members of the Committee promptly carried out their assignments and brought feedback from the communities, adding that that was when he decided to disburse N500, 000, 00 each to six council wards, including Ogbaulu, Oshigbudu, Ogwule Ogbaulu, Ogwule Kaduna, Usha and Enungba.

The lawmaker said further that some of the projects identified were bridges, culverts, school desks, lights, boreholes, and roads.

Edoh also charged them to make judicious use of the money and to ensure the completion of the identified projects, adding that the remaining four council wards would “equally get theirs soon.”

Responding, on behalf of the communities, the caretaker chairman of Agatu local government council, Usman Alilu, appreciated Edoh for “his kind gesture,” saying he had “demonstrated true leadership qualities.”

He urged the beneficiaries to utilise the money given to them to ensure that the earmarked projects were completed.

The lawmaker also replaced over 14 electric poles previously damaged by the recent rainstorm and other lighting points, which had enable the light to be restored.