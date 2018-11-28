Benue leaders lament insecurity in the country 

Leaders of the socio-cultural groups in Benue state yesterday said the

general insecurity in Nigeria, occasioned by incessant attacks;

massacre and displacement of people in their thousands by militia

herdsmen, and Boko Haram have crippled the nation’s economy and forced

thousands out of schools and their farms.

The socio-cultural groups is led by President General of Mdzough U

Tiv, Edward Ujege, Ochetoha K’Idoma, Amali Adoya Amali and Omi Ny’

Igede,

Comrade Ben Okpa. The group urged the federal government to take

drastic measure towards containing the activities of Boko Haram which

has led to the killing of many soldiers and civilians.

Ujege who spoke for the groups in reaction to the comments by

President Muhasmmadu Buhari during a visit on him by Benue APC said

it was their belief that the federal government was paying lips

service to the general insecurity and failed economy of the country.

The Socio-cultural groups stated that if the federal government was

sincere about the claim of tackling insecurity and diversification of

the economy through agriculture and plans to encourage commercial

farming, it should employ modern ways of fighting the insecurity and

take measures to tackle the crisis rather than contemplate opening of

the old grazing routes.

It also said education, which is instrumental to the development of

any society has being destroyed by the growing insecurity in the

country

“In Benue state here for instance, most of our children are forced out

of school by marauding herdsmen. The damage on the future of our

children is much and only God knows what becomes of them in years to

come.

“One really wonders what is becoming of our great country, Nigeria, if

facts that are too glaring could be twisted just to change the

narrative in order to achieve ulterior motives.’’

