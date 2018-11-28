Benue leaders lament insecurity in the country 

Leaders of the socio-cultural groups in Benue state yesterday said the
general insecurity in Nigeria, occasioned by incessant attacks;
massacre and displacement of people in their thousands by militia
herdsmen, and Boko Haram have crippled the nation’s economy and forced
thousands out of schools and their farms.
The socio-cultural groups is led by President General of Mdzough U
Tiv, Edward Ujege, Ochetoha K’Idoma, Amali Adoya Amali and Omi Ny’
Igede,
Comrade Ben Okpa. The group urged the federal government to take
drastic measure towards containing the activities of Boko Haram which
has led to the killing of many soldiers and civilians.
Ujege who spoke for the groups in reaction to the comments by
President Muhasmmadu Buhari during a visit on him by Benue APC said
it was their belief that the federal government was paying lips
service to the general insecurity and failed economy of the country.
The Socio-cultural groups stated that if the federal government was
sincere about the claim of tackling insecurity and diversification of
the economy through agriculture and plans to encourage commercial
farming, it should employ modern ways of fighting the insecurity and
take measures to tackle the crisis rather than contemplate opening of
the old grazing routes.
It also said education, which is instrumental to the development of
any society has being destroyed by the growing insecurity in the
country
“In Benue state here for instance, most of our children are forced out
of school by marauding herdsmen. The damage on the future of our
children is much and only God knows what becomes of them in years to
come.
“One really wonders what is becoming of our great country, Nigeria, if
facts that are too glaring could be twisted just to change the
narrative in order to achieve ulterior motives.’’
