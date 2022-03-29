Benue LGAs to compete in ESLF’s 6th anniversary football tournament











Wife of the Benue state governor, Dr. Eunice Ortom has disclosed that her pet project the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF) is working with seasoned football managers and administrators for technical guidance, for an upcoming Invitational Football Tournament being organised to mark the 6th anniversary of the foundation



She said the tournament would help identify, train and provide the platform for adolescents and young people in communities across the state to hone their God-given potentials and find opportunities for further training and engagement as professional footballers.



Addressing members of the Planning Committee of the football tournament and staff of ESLF, Mrs Ortom pointed out that “the tournament would encourage participants to adopt healthier lifestyles and steer clear of social vices.”



She expressed happiness that the competition would expose the rich potentials that abound in the state and open up diverse partnership opportunities hoped to yield greater prosperity for participants as well as the entire Benue society.



The First Lady explained that teams made up of adolescents and young people between ages 14 and 20 in all 23 Local Government Areas of Benue state would participate in the competition.



Dr. Ortom who was represented by an ESLF Board Member, Mrs. Saratu Orga, explained that there would be competitions across Zones A, B and C of the state from where two teams would emerge from each zone.



According to the First Lady, “ESLF had implemented a similar sports programme in 2016 for school children during the third term holidays where no fewer than 200 school children

participated.”



She expressed joy that outstanding ones were currently participating in national lawn tennis competitions and winning medals for themselves and the state.