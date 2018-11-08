Benue NUJ condemns attack on journalists by family of killer-mother

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Benue state Council, has frowned at the high level of domestic violence in the state, condemning the

recent case of a killer-wife, who murdered her husband, three children and killed herself.

The Council in a communiqué issued after its monthly meeting held

yesterday at the NUJ House, Makurdi, also condemned in totality, the attack on two journalists; Rose Ejembi of The Sun and John Charles of The Punch Newspapers, who were on their official duty for a follow up report on the tragic murder of Adetsav family at the Makurdi local government secretariat by some members of the bereaved family.

The union called on members of the public to always cooperate with

journalists in the course of their duty and urged the police and other

security agents to ensure adequate protection of media practitioners

to carry out their professional duties without harassment.

The NUJ also added that this was in addition to ensuring that they

(security) live up to their expectations in protecting lives and

property in the state.

The union condemned incessant cases of rape in the state and advised people especially men to restrain themselves from sexual harassment.

The communiqué reads in part; “the union identified with the Benue

state government for taking over the prosecution of the late Ochanya’s case to ensure justice and serve as deterrent to others.

“The union also urges parents to always educate their children or

wards to speak out or report earlier, any act of sexual abuse

perpetrated on them.”

The congress equally inaugurated a 3-man committee to conduct a

bye-elect into the office of the chairman, with Emmanuel Gwaza as

chairman; Harris Ogbole, member and Dorothy Agbellega as

member/secretary.

