Benue NUJ condemns attack on journalists by family of killer-mother

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Benue state Council, has frowned at the high level of domestic violence in the state, condemning the
recent case of a killer-wife, who murdered her husband, three children and killed herself.
The Council in a communiqué issued after its monthly meeting held
yesterday at the NUJ House, Makurdi, also condemned in totality, the attack on two journalists; Rose Ejembi of The Sun and John Charles of The Punch Newspapers, who were on their official duty for a follow up report on the tragic murder of Adetsav family at the Makurdi local government secretariat by some members of the bereaved family.
The union called on members of the public to always cooperate with
journalists in the course of their duty and urged the police and other
security agents to ensure adequate protection of media practitioners
to carry out their professional duties without harassment.
The NUJ also added that this was in addition to ensuring that they
(security) live up to their expectations in protecting lives and
property in the state.
The union condemned incessant cases of rape in the state and advised people especially men to restrain themselves from sexual harassment.
The communiqué reads in part; “the union identified with the Benue
state government for taking over the prosecution of the late Ochanya’s case to ensure justice and serve as deterrent to others.
“The union also urges parents to always educate their children or
wards to speak out or report earlier, any act of sexual abuse
perpetrated on them.”
The congress equally inaugurated a 3-man committee to conduct a
bye-elect into the office of the chairman, with Emmanuel Gwaza as
chairman; Harris Ogbole, member and Dorothy Agbellega as
member/secretary.
