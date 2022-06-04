Benue: Ochetoha K’Idoma, Igede youths council endorse Peter Adejoh for Deputy Governor

The Benue South Youth Coalition (BSYC) has demanded for the deputy governorship slot in the next year guber polls.

The youths made up of the Ochetoha and the Igede youths council threw their weights behind the candidature of Peter Adejoh for the plum job

This, they said will assist in compensating the youths that contributes to the largest number of the voting population.

Speaking at press conference in Makurdi, Comrade Obande Gideon, Chairman of the Ochetoha K’Idoma Youth Wing

and Comrade Anderson Iji Egbodo, the Secretary of the Igede youth Council said the groups saluted the youth constituency for their outstanding conduct in the state throughout the period of the primary elections conducted by political parties.

They said it is an affirmation of youth readiness and commitment to the involvement of the youth constituency in vying for political offices and clinching some of the offices.

“The role of the ruling generation in the emergence of the flag bearers for the office of Governor across political lines cannot be over emphasized, especially the two major parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“In view of the fact that young people between the ages of 18 and 45 dominate the country’s voting population, there is no contention as to the reality that the nation’s youth population is critical to the emergence of who man’s the number one office of our dear state Benue and the country Nigeria in 2023.

“It is therefore sacrosanct to give the young population a place on the joint ticket of the Governor and Deputy as it will go a long way to influence the choice of young people.

“There is no gain in saying that a lot of young people in Benue South have shown capacity to lead at any level. Dr. Peter Adejoh, Hon Sam Odeh and others too numerous to mention have at different times in their various fields demonstrated competence and readiness to transform the state if given the opportunity to serve. Someone like Dr. Peter Adejoh, a seasoned technocrats, has a large following of young people across party lines through his empowerment schemes and the job opportunities he has created for the youth across the country.

“In view of the aforementioned, we call on all political parties in the state to ensure the inclusion of the young generation of the 30’s, 40’s and early 50’s on the joint ticket of “Governor and Deputy Governor” in their political parties as this will surely have a way of closing the leadership Gulf between the ruling political class and the succession question” they said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

