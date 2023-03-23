Benue: PDP alleges intimidation, vows to challenge 2023 governorship election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state Thursday said it will challenge the outcome of the governorship election held on Saturday March 18th, 2023, at the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Makurdi.

The party alleged heavy militarisation of the polls and the use of thugs aided by security agents sent to the state by federal authorities from Abuja to rig the election.

Addressing a press conference Thursday in Makurdi, Acting State Chairman of the party, Isaac Mffo, said PDP had done their homework diligently in the build-up to the elections having campaigned thoroughly in all parts of the state in the course of, which they touched base with the electorate.

“We ran a campaign which was based on our track record of solid developmental performance since 1999 and most recently on the sterling achievements of the Ortom administration which were visible across all facets of the state.

“We were ready for the elections and did mobilise to participate in them with faith and trust in the promises made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free and fair elections.

“Sadly, this was not the case at the governorship and State Assembly polls which were held on 18th March, 2023.

“From the reports received and studied by the legal department of our party, we have arrived at the conclusion that the conduct of the elections fell far below the accepted minimum standards as obtained under our current democratic dispensation.

“It is, therefore, the decision of the Benue state chapter of PDP that the outcome of the March 18th, 2023 elections be challenged at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

“It is our belief that we owe democracy in our country Nigeria a duty to help deepen it by taking such an action to reverse the hijacking of the popular mandate of the people as done by APC during the last elections.

“It is our faith that the mandate of the Benue electorate will be restored to our great party as was rightfully given by the people on March 18th, 2023,” the party noted.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

