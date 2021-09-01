Benue PDP Reps tackle Akume over emergency rule call

The Benue State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus of the in the House of Representatives, has condemned the call for energy rule in the state, by Minister for Special Duties, Sen. George Akume, asking the former governor to retract the statement.

Akume on Monday in Abuja addressed a press conference during which he made the call, after reeling out a lot of allegations against incumbent Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

Reacting to the development, the Benue lawmakers, led at media chat on by Hon. Mark Gbillah Wednesday also called on the leadership of the National Assembly, “to intervene and nip in the bud, the calls for the breach of the democratic structure in Benue, through the instrument of a disruptive EMERGENCY RULE”.

The group said “It is pathetic that the person of Akume who has benefited greatly from the Benue People can call for emergency rule in Benue State and invite soldiers to further rape and maim our people”, and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently release the N10 billion pledged for the resettlement of IDPs in Benue State.

It stated; “The Caucus is however, displeased with the improper language deployed by the Minister, in addressing His Excellency Governor Samuel Ioraer Ortom, the Defender of the Benue Valley.

“The Caucus, calls on the Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Benue, and indeed all stakeholders behind his onslaught against the government and people of Benue State, to retract the CALL FOR EMERGENCY RULE in the state, for the interest of democracy and explore other means of resolving the nagging insecurity in the State.

“The Caucus calls on President Muhammadu Buhari, to embrace his conscience, rise up and end the bloodletting caused by his kith and kin in Benue State, now.

“The Caucus calls on the former Governor of our State, Dr. George Akume, to retrace his steps and employ dialogue and amity with the Governor of the State, His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom”, among other demands.