Benue school shut as spiritual attack hits 7 girls

Universal Basic Education (UBE) Junior Secondary School, Nyiman in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, was Monday shut down following spiritual attack on seven female students of the school.

The spiritual attack popularly known as Iyol genen in Tiv land, Blueprint learnt, had affected three of the students on Friday, while four more cases were confirmed Monday.

It was further learnt that the incident had compelled the principal of the school, Catherine Ahom, to temporarily shut down the school.

The principal, who confirmed the attacks to journalists in her office, declined further comments, insisting that she was not competent to comment on the report.

Reacting to the issue, the Education Secretary, Makurdi Local Government Area Education Authority (LGEA), Patrick Aese, said there was no cause for alarm, since the attack was not contagious, neither was it transferable.

He added that the attack was a temporal one which usually affect girls.

The education secretary also pointed out that affected persons were ‘allergic’ to certain shades of colours, during such attacks, thus making them react violently.

Aese who also allayed the fears of parents over the attacks noted that before the end of the week, their wards would be back and enjoy full academic activities.

He noted the need to send the effected girls home or even shut down the school was because during such attack, others who might have some elements of the spiritual spell in them were likely to react the same way.

“The spiritual attacks usually happen to girls and sometimes, it comes as a spell on the victim by someone.

“But there are traditional medicine men that have herbs that when administered, can contain or cure the situation.

“You know when the news got to me about the attacks, I directed the principal to send home only those that were affected,” he added.