Benue SDP aspirants protest irregularities in primaries

Protest yesterday erupted at the State Secretariat of the Social Democratic Party SDP in Makurdi over sharp practices in the State Houses of Assembly and National Assembly primaries that took place in the state Saturday.

Aspirants and supporters in their numbers besieged the SDP Secretariat demanding for the party’s leaderahip to correct what they described as irregularities and imposition of candidates.

Some aspirants who spoke with newsmen claimed that their names were being substituted with others who have godfather’s, also claiming that there was serious imposition of candidates in the election.

David Iher, Akatyo Dickson and Samuel Abaji all contenders for state assembly besieged the party secretariat and complained of incidences of ballot box snatching and stuffing of ballot boxes, thuggery, termpering with election results and other vices which led to the primaries declared inconclusive in some areas.

They also complained of the activities of some money bags who highjacked the party to the detriment of others and they vowed to contest the result if the party goes ahead to announce what they described as ‘fake result.’ A house of representative aspirant for Makurdi/Guma federal constituency, Franc Utoo said that irregularity also marred the primary at Makurdi South but added that it would not affect the outcome of the results.

Also the aide to Senator Barnabas Gemade, Ngukpen Diogo who spoke with newsmen on phone confirmed that the primary election was marred with irregularities with some hoodlums highjacking election materials.

The aide explained that due to irregularities, the primary election could not hold in two out of the seven local government areas that make up the Benue North East Senatorial District.

But the state chairman of SDP, John Enemari, when approached declined comment saying that the party was still collating results and would address newsmen later.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.