Benue South 2023: Apa, Agatu PDP stakeholders back Ogaji’s Senatorial ambition

The senatorial ambition of former Executive Chairman of Oju Local Government and established business mogul, Chief Hon. Bright Igodo Ogaji, got yet another boost on Thursday, as stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Apa and Agatu Local Government Areas of Benue State, threw their weight behind his aspiration to represent Benue South at the Senate in 2023.

The Senatorial hopeful while addressing the Apa PDP caucus at Ugbokpo, the local government headquarters, said that he is in the race to bring quality and effective representation to the people, stressing that he would run an all inclusive pattern of leadership and service if given the opportunity.

“With due respect to our past leaders who had held the position of Senator, they have given their best, they have served in their own ways to the best they could give us. And I think we should applaud them,” Chief Ogaji stated.

His words, “yes, they [past senators] have tried. But I am coming to you differently as one of you, as your son, as part of this community. For you to see the need as community people that we are, so that for you to see the difference between sending a big a message and sending a small boy a message. Beginning from me, by the grace of God, as one of you like I said, in my own pattern of government and service as a Senator representing the good people of Zone C, I am going to run an all inclusive pattern of leadership and service, I am going to run people oriented pattern of leadership and service. And I am going to run people participatory pattern of leadership and service. This way, everybody voice will count. Your voice, your opinion, will count. And that is the only way we can collectively make the needed change that we are all clamouring for”.

In their separate responses, Apa PDP Chairman, Hon. Joseph Otokpa, Leader of the Legislative council, Agaji Magaji, and Hon. Mrs. Blessing Adanu, who spoke on the be half of women, all expressed confidences in the ability of Hon. Ogaji to give the good people of Zone C fair, just and all inclusive representation, and assured him of the support of Apa delegates at the forthcoming primaries of the party.

Similarly, in Obagaji, the Agatu Local Government Headquarters, the PDP stakeholders gave the Senatorial hopeful their blessings while assuring him of maximum votes from Agatu delegates at the party’s primaries.

The Agatu PDP Chairman, Hon. Emmanuel Eche, Leader of the Legislative council, Hon. Ochekwu Alilu, Women leader, Hon. Mrs. Maria Ngaji, and Elder Fodio Achegbani, who spoke on the be half of the delegates, all hailed Chief Ogaji for his youthful hue, courage and eloquentness, stressing that he is the kind of leader that the people need to voice their concerns at the red chamber.

Earlier, Chief Ogaji told the Agatu caucus that he is well acclimatized with the sufferings and yearnings of the people of Agatu, having come from a humble and deprived section himself.

He reiterated his promise to run a just and all inclusive pattern of representation if given the mandate as Benue South Senator in 2023.

