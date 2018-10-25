Benue teaching hospital understaffed – CMD

Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Benue State University Teaching
Hospital (BSUTH), Prof. Terlumun Swende, has decried inadequate
manpower at the hospital, stressing that it was hampering effective
health care delivery.
Swende, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen yesterday in
Makurdi, said the hospital lacked nurses, doctors, laboratory
scientists among others to adequately take care of day-to-day running
of the hospital.
He said though the hospital is experiencing other challenges such as
water, electricity and union problems, the most pressing was the
dwindling staff strength, which is caused by lack funds to employ
additional staff.
Swende also noted that though he assumed leadership of the hospital at
the time the economy of the state was not in good shape, he had been
able to record modest achievements.
He said the management of the hospital had been able to establish a
School of Health Information Management and secure accreditation from
the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, West African
College of Surgeons and Physicians for departments whose accreditation
had expired or were previously given partial accreditation.
According to him, out of the 400 patients brought to the hospital
during the herdsmen’s attacks on the state, only one lost her life
while the remaining 399 were successfully treated.
“When I assumed office as CMD of the Benue state university teaching
hospital, I inherited 238 petitions from aggrieved staff, but as I am
talking to you, 100 of such cases have been addressed and their claims
of over N12 million paid.
“In the area of research, training and development, the hospital has
continued to live up to its expectation. We have continued to organise
continuing professional development/medical education workshops for
update of doctors and other health care workers which afford
participants opportunity to earn MDCN approved credit units for
renewal of licences.”
