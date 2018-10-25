Benue teaching hospital understaffed – CMD

Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Benue State University Teaching

Hospital (BSUTH), Prof. Terlumun Swende, has decried inadequate

manpower at the hospital, stressing that it was hampering effective

health care delivery.

Swende, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen yesterday in

Makurdi, said the hospital lacked nurses, doctors, laboratory

scientists among others to adequately take care of day-to-day running

of the hospital.

He said though the hospital is experiencing other challenges such as

water, electricity and union problems, the most pressing was the

dwindling staff strength, which is caused by lack funds to employ

additional staff.

Swende also noted that though he assumed leadership of the hospital at

the time the economy of the state was not in good shape, he had been

able to record modest achievements.

He said the management of the hospital had been able to establish a

School of Health Information Management and secure accreditation from

the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, West African

College of Surgeons and Physicians for departments whose accreditation

had expired or were previously given partial accreditation.

According to him, out of the 400 patients brought to the hospital

during the herdsmen’s attacks on the state, only one lost her life

while the remaining 399 were successfully treated.

“When I assumed office as CMD of the Benue state university teaching

hospital, I inherited 238 petitions from aggrieved staff, but as I am

talking to you, 100 of such cases have been addressed and their claims

of over N12 million paid.

“In the area of research, training and development, the hospital has

continued to live up to its expectation. We have continued to organise

continuing professional development/medical education workshops for

update of doctors and other health care workers which afford

participants opportunity to earn MDCN approved credit units for

renewal of licences.”

