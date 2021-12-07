Benue urges security to investigate rape of SS3 student

The Benue state government Tuesday asked the security agencies in the state to investigate alleged case of rape of a female student of the Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC), Otukpo, Benue state.

The state government through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Michael Gusa (Esq), who spoke with journalists said government has taken up the matter to ensure that justice is served.

Blueprint had gathered that a 50-year- old man (names withheld) who is also a staff of the Technical College, allegedly raped a 16-year-old SSS 3 female student of the school.



It was also gathered that the suspect has been suspended from the institution, following the allegations raised against him over the alleged rape incident.

Speaking with newsmen, Gus stated that the ministry has since written the Commissioner of Police as well as the Director, State Security Services (SSS) to investigate and bring the culprit to book.

Gusa said they took notice of the incident from publications on social media in which the author indicated that there was a sexual assault on a female student of FSTC by a staff of the college and the governor directed that he should take up the matter with the security agencies for proper investigation, so that the culprit could be brought to justice.

“This is a threat to female children who are in schools if the incident is not checked.

“For staff of those schools to assault female students, it does not speak well of our society and it doesn’t also speak well of the future of the girl child and as suc, the state government will not fold its arms and watch.”