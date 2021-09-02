Benue will be my priority – Igbawua



BymTop governorship aspirant on tbe platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue state and immediate-past Chief Comissioner, Public Complaints Commission, PCC, Honourable Chille Igbawua, has assured that his administration will streghthen the traditional institutions through budgetry provisions such that would eliminate financial incumberances to allow them respond promptly to situations related to their constitutionally mandated duties, if elected governor in 2023.



The immediat -past West African Coordinator of Ombudsman and Director at the International Ombudsmen Institute, Vienna, also revealed that his administration will foster greater partnership with fevelopment partners with the view to elevate the standard of living of Benue people, particularly in the areas of environmental sanitation for the good of the people.



In a statement singed by Mr Andrew Oota, the media coordinator of the campaign, the aspirant made this known when he addressed the Tor Kwande, Tor Sankara and Tor Jechira His Royal Highnes, Chief Ambros Pine Iotyegh and Chief Abu King-Shuluwa and Chief Clement Uganden with their cabinet members, respectively, with the reassurances that the partnerships will save the state more money for other critical sectors, if elected.



According to the statement, Honourable Igbawua believes that the traditional institutions will be charged with enormous constitutional responsibilities such that will require a constitutionally guaranteed financial pool from which they tap to take care of emergencies, especially security related issues that requires immediate and prompt actions.



The former permanent secretary in the State’s Ministry of Finance maintained that he will deploy his state, national and international exposure in addressing the yearnings and aspirations of the Benue people, particularly the challenges of insecurity, mechanized sgriculture, foreign trade, invesents as well as industrialisation through the cooperatives and the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) patterns.

According to the statement, the former Deputy Chief of Staff and Special Adviser on Legal and Legislative Matters to former Speaker of the House of Representatives and irrrnt Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal also maintained that his policy to restructure the Settlement patterns by creating boarder settlement-towns in Benue State will build a strong resistance to external attackers and pave the way for devopments, reserve vast lands for Merchanized Agriculture and in-turn promote all season farming that would feed the small industries with raw-materials as well as Foreign Trade.



He said Governor Ortom’s vow to speak for the people of Benue State against senseless attacks and insistence that everyone within the state must obey the Anti-open Grazing law must be commended and supported, adding that his administration will ensure more tough legislations, insisting that the interest, protection and well-being of the Benue people must be paramount.



In his response the Tor Kwande expressed happiness that Honourable Igbawua has no record of inefficiency and criminal behaviour in the state, national and international, adding that the promise to restructure the settlement pattern of the Benue people stands amongst the other well-intentions of Honourable Igbawua if elected.



The royal father expressed delight that his council members have all give good accounts and testimonies about the aspirant, adding that his international exposure will have a positive influence on his administration, if elected governor and offered royal blessings on the aspirant.

Related

No tags for this post.