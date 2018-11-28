Benue yet to collect N40bn bond – Commissioner 

Benue state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Comrade

Joseph Shimaor, has refuted allegations that the state government had

accessed N40 billion bond and it was misapplying it.

News has recently emerged in the state that the state government has

collected the N40 billion bond it has applied for and deducted N5

billion to finance the governor’s campaign for next year’s general

elections.

But Shimaor while reacting to the allegations in an interview with

newsmen yesterday in Makurdi, said that the state government was yet

to access the N40 billion bond it applied for contrary to the claim of

some mischievous people.

He explained that the processes involved in accessing bonds were so

rigorous and it was not possible for the governor to just rise and

grab it. He noted that all the processes and conditions must be

fulfilled before the bond will be accessed.

”We have not even done 50 per cent of the processes. In fact, we have

not even gotten close to it.

”Bonds are not liquid cash that can be accessed with ease as

erroneously claimed by mischief makers,” he added.

He said that the bond, if finally accessed would be used for the

infrastructural development and part of it would be used to offset

personnel cost.

”Nobody picked the governor to apply for the bond and to state that

the bond will be used for the development of the state,” he said.

He also debunked the claim that the governor was giving N10 million to

all the aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state

that lost the primaries.

He said that nothing of sort was happening, adding that it was a

figment of the imagination of mischief makers.

