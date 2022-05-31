Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or – Messi

Lionel Messi believes Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d’Or this year after helping to guide his team, Real Madrid to the Champions League title.

Benzema scored 44 goals and recorded 13 assists in all competitions as Real Madrid won a LaLiga-Champions League double.

The forward was top scorer in both competitions.

”There are no doubts; it’s very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up victorious in the Champions League,” Messi said on Argentine television.

“He was fundamental in all the matches from the round of 16 onwards. I think there is no doubt this year.”

Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Liverpool gave them their 14th European Cup triumph — twice as many as the next most successful team, AC Milan.

Benzema’s hat trick in the second leg eliminated PSG 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16, yet again preventing the French club from winning Europe’s elite club competition for the first time.

“The Real Madrid game killed us, me and everyone in the dressing room. We had a lot of hope. It makes me want to win again,” Messi added.

“But the best team doesn’t always win the Champions League. I don’t take credit away from Real Madrid; they weren’t the best in this competition and yet they beat everyone.”

The Ballon d’Or award for the best football player in the world will be presented on Oct. 17, with the nominees set to be revealed on Aug. 12.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

