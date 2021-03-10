Berger accomplishes record project deliveries in P/Harcourt

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Tuesday said it has exhibited its resourceful, qualitative and innovative leadership of the country’s engineering construction sector as it accomplished a series of major infrastructural development projects ahead of their scheduled delivery dates for commissioning by the Rivers state government in Port Harcourt.

Thed company said last week was a daily festival of project commissioning by Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike as well as groundbreaking and flag off of several new infrastructural development projects in the Rivers state capital.

A statement by the media unit of the company said the round of commissioning of successfully executed and completed projects by the state government, commenced on Monday 1st March, with the inauguration for public use of the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover. The project was built on record time of 14 months ahead of its schedule of 16 months completion date and was commissioned by the special guest of honour, the former governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke.

The statement reads in part: “The next day, Governor Wike also commissioned two GRA phase 2 roads, Tombia and Opobo Crescents, constructed and completed by Julius Berger Plc.

“On Thursday 4th March, in the evening, Governor Wike commissioned a state-of-the-art Government House Clinic as well as a new ultra-modern Administrative Building, both of which were constructed by Julius Berger.

“On Friday 5th March, Governor Wike performed the ground-breaking and flagging off ceremony of a new flyover project, the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover to be constructed by the indefatigable and reliable Julius Berger.

“Governor Wike again Saturday, 6th March, invited the former governor of Rivers state, Celestine Ngozichim Omehia, to flag off yet another major infrastructural project, the Orochiri/Wurukwo Flyover at Waterlines junction, Aba road, Port Harcourt.”