Berger best construction company in Nigeria – Bala

A former FCT minister and current governor of Bauchi state, Sen Bala Mohammed, has described Nigeria’s turnkey engineering construction leader and iconic corporate brand, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc as the country’s most reliable partner for infrastructural and building construction services.

A press statement by Head of Public Relations of the multinational, Prince Moses Duku, Wednesday, said Bala made the remarks when, as special guest of honour to the Rivers state government, he flagged off the construction works for a tenth flyover – the Rumuokwurusi-Elimgbu Flyover in Obio-Akpor local government area in Rivers state.

The statement said the Bauchi state governor’s assessment was based on his experience as a former minister of the country’s Federal Capital Territory where Julius Berger’s technical signature of excellence and brand integrity empirically tells the story of the company’s matchless strength, performance and reliability as the prime contractor of choice.

According to Governor Bala Mohammed, “Julius Berger Nigeria Plc remains matchlessly in the lead in the engineering construction sector…in terms of contractual fidelity, engineering competence and technical quality.”

Bala praised and congratulated the Rivers state government for its wisdom and prudence in subscribing to the proven and lasting Julius Berger quality in its execution of infrastructural works in the state.

Earlier at the Rivers State Executive Council chambers where the contract for the Rumuokwurusi-Elimgbu Flyover and adjoining links was signed between the Rivers state government and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the Julius Berger Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, thanked the state government for entrusting the construction works for several key infrastructures to the company.

Richter gratefully listed the Rebisi Flyover which was commission on 7th November 2020; the Rumuokoro Flyover commissioned on 1st March 2021; the Artillery Flyover commissioned 2nd March 2021; Rumuola Flyover commissioned 9th December 2021; and the New GRA Junction Flyover which was commissioned on 11th December 2021.

Engr. Dr Richter recalled that the first three flyovers were constructed in a record time of 16 months, adding that all the earlier 5 flyovers were completed within schedule as contracted to the satisfaction of the client. Richter further confidently promised and assured the Rivers state government that flyovers nos 6, 7, 8, and 9, all of which are projects steadily currently in progress shall be delivered also as contractually scheduled.