Berger builds boreholes, toilets for schools on Abuja-Kano road project corridor

In its strong commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, Julius Berger Nigeria has donated boreholes and toilets to schools on its Abuja-Kano road project corridor.

A press statement by the media unit of the multi-national, Wednesday, said students of Government Day Secondary School, Sabon Wuse, Tafa L.G.A of Niger state were full of excitement when the company notched up its CSR efforts to their school in the company’s determined bid to protect and preserve the health and wellbeing.

After a brief introduction by the leader of Julius Berger CSR team, Engr. Yusuf Ibrahim, the Principal of the school, Saidu B.A. Wuse said, “the importance of water borehole and toilets in the school environment cannot be over emphasised, especially with the incessant rise in cholera.”

The PTA chairman, Hon. Mohammed Akawu, who was present at the commissioning of the project said, “We are very excited for the compassionate steps taken by Julius Berger. Looking at the smiles on our children’s faces gives me so much happiness.

“We appreciate God first and then Julius Berger for what they have done today. The Head Girl of the school, Miss Emmanuel Vivian, who was also present at the event said, “I am one of the happy and thankful students here today, especially being able to see that my school now have water borehole and hygienic toilets. I want to thank Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for bringing borehole to not just our school, but also our community.”

At the Government Day Secondary School, Gujeni Kagarko L.G.A, Kaduna state, Julius Berger’s CSR efforts were also commended and gratefully acknowledged by the school management and students.

The Head Teacher of the school, Musa D. Jasper, was effusive with thanks and prayers for Julius Berger, saying: “I want to specially thank Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for providing us with water boreholes and toilets. This is in no way a small project, or something we should take for granted; this has been one of the things we could not afford for our children and Julius Berger has given it to us on a platter.”

The Julius Berger delegation to the event was led by the AKR Project Coordinator, Engr.Yusuf Ibrahim. Other JBN officials include AkeemLawal, Michael Ashofor, and Olivia Uzoma.

