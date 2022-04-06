Berger grows 40% revenue, recommends N2.50k dividend 

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc grew its revenue from N241.8 billion in 2020 to a whopping N338.8 billion in 2021, representing an increase of 40%, the multi-national construction giant has announced.

The ever-reliable construction company which recently announced the results of its consolidated audited financial statements for the year, said despite numerous challenges in the last financial year, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc continues to perform brilliantly and has achieved exceptional financial performance in the year ended December 31, 2021.

A press statrement by its media unit, Tuesday, said “The favourable result includes and evidences vast improvements in terms of revenue accruals, cash flow stability and positive result for shareholders.

“The rise in revenue underlines the strong position of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc within the construction industry and its ability to execute its projects at an excellent pace and to the satisfaction of its clients.”

As a further boost to the top-line growth, Berger increased its Profit Before Taxation from N3.9 billion in 2020 to N14.2 billion in 2021 while the Profit After Taxation rose from N1.2 billion to N8.3 billion in the year under review.

Following the commendable financial result and positive cash status for the year ended December 31, 2021, the company’s Board of Directors recommend a dividend of N2.50k per 50k share, resulting in a total gross dividend pay-out of N4 billion.

Highlights of the results show that Julius Berger Nigeria’s revenue grew by 40% to N338.81 billion with Operating Profit rising by 81% to 22.67 billion. Also Earnings Before Interests and Taxes (EBIT) margin improved by 154 bps while Finance Cost grew by 14% relative to Revenue Growth (40%) just as the company’s Net cash position improved by 168% to N41.42 billion.

The net favourable effect is that, it can be noted that 2021 was a successful business year, and the company was able to return to its 2019 growth path despite the difficulties of the year 2020, given the disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deriving from Julius Berger’s impressively successful financial year 2021 results, analysts across the market spectrum are positively upbeat and unanimous in opinion that the Julius Berger Group is well prepared for any new or potential headwinds that may result from a combination of both ongoing supply-chain impediments arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and multiplier effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.