Berger has proven, unmatched project delivery records – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described Nigeria’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, as one company that has a proven record of matchless construction jobs in the country.

He said the company is a preferred contractor to the state government in the handling of its legacy projects because of its professionalism and quality execution.

The governor stated this in Ikeja, Wednesday, during the flag-off at the flag-off of the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridges and approach roads in Lagos state.

In his speech, Sanwo-olu said “Julius Berger has a proven track record for foremost construction jobs; it has wealth of experience especially in the type of terrain where this project covers.

“We had no choice but to choose them as our preferred contractor. In addition, to show their commitment, Julius Berger has already moved to site and are ready to work.”

He therefore enjoined the reliable company to try to complete the project within 18 months adding, “…you have 20 months to deliver the job. However, I want to stretch you a bit. Deliver the project in 18 months so that you will once again write you name in the history book of Lagos. You have done it before; you can do it again.”

Noting that Lagos state government and Julius Berger are partners who have made the project execution stage possible, Governor Sanwo-olu explained that the project which was conceptualised over 20 years ago by previous governments in the state, was long abandoned till his government picked it up for execution only last year.

“We are not just building roads but solving traffic problems with enhanced interconnectivity to make life more meaningful to all our people in Lagos state. Presently, there is no direct access link between Opebi and Maryland and Ojota. Hence there is the need for this legacy project which will also have an interchange at Maryland for commuters’ convenience with reduced traffic gridlock all over Lagos,”the governor said.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr Aramide Adeyoye assured that the project will not be abandoned, saying: “…the project has been awarded to Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria Plc who had successfully carried out extensive studies and engineering

investigations along the project alignment as far back as 20 years ago when it was first conceived.”

Present at the event were top Lagos state government officials, including the deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

Led by the Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, Julius Berger delegation included Regional Manager, Commercial, Region West, Mr. Alexander Bauer, Regional Manager, Technical, Region West, Thomas Balzuweit and Engr. Nath Ikem. Others were, Engr Adegbenga Osunlana, Engr. Bolaji Johnson, Engr. Rasheedat Anifowoshe, Mrs Victoria Biachi and Media Relations Officer, Emmanuel Isibor.