Berger signs facility upgrade contract with Ikoyi Golf Club 1938

A press statement by the media unit of the construction giant made available to Blueprint Thursday, said Captain of Ikoyi Golf Club 1938, Dr M.I Okoro, lauded Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for its widely acknowledged professionalism in the discharge of its engineering construction and maintenance works, describing the company’s work quality as “the good, durable and preferred standard”.

Dr Okoro, who spoke at the contract signing ceremony to kick off the comprehensive upgrade of the irrigation system for the Golf Club 1938, enjoined the country’s building and construction services sector leader to sustain and better its own record in service delivery on the job.

He added that the partnership between the Club and Julius Berger has come a long way and that it can therefore be sincerely referred to as historical.

Chairman of Ikoyi Golfers Community of Nigeria Association (IGCNA), Mr. WahabAminu-Sarumi did not mince words in re-echoing what the Captain said of Julius Berger even as he wished the Golf Course a rewarding partnership with Julius Berger on the current project.

Present at the contract signing ceremony and flag-off of the facility upgrade works were Lady Captain of the Golf Club, Mrs, Aworanti Oyenike and Course Officer and member of IGCNA, Mr. Peter Eben-Spiff.

Engr. Amina Dotti led the Julius Berger team at the contract-signing ceremony. She assured that the irreducible Julius Berger engineering standard will power the works. Amina was accompanied by the Project Manager, Engr. Rhoderick Picana amongst others to the event.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is Nigeria’s leading engineering construction brand, which offers holistic integrated construction solutions and related services including facility management.