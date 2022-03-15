Berger’s job on 2nd Niger Bridge visible, iconic – Gambari 

…

The Second River Niger Bridge, when commissioned, will deliver huge socio-economic benefits for the nation, particularly the surrounding states, by improving commercial activities, enhancing traffic flow as well as road safety for commuters, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has said.

Professor Gambari, who led a federal government delegation on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari to inspect the 2nd River Niger Bridge being constructed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc on Tuesday, 8 March 2022, described the work as visible, and the construction giant, iconic.

Other dignitaries on the entourage of the Chief of Staff included the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, and Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige as well as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji.

A press statement by the media unit of Julius Berger Plc, Tuesday, said the inspection visit commenced at the Owerri interchange end of the project, where the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter made a presentation to the Chief of Staff on the progress of the ongoing works.

Richter spoke of Julius Berger’s introduction and implementation of innovative solutions for soil improvement using the Geotextile Encased Sand Columns (GEC) system for base reinforcement. The innovation, Richter said, is a foundation method for embankments on ground with low bearing capacity.

It also consists of mega prefabricated vertical drains (PVD), which speed up the settlement and consolidation process, in which settlement happens within construction period. Richter significantly put progress so far achieved on the Second River Niger Bridge works at 83% as at February 2022.

Status of the works as presented showed that the substructure of the Bridge is completed, while its superstructure and finishing works are in steady progress. Secondary bridges are also completed. Richter also pointed the visitors to ongoing culverts and drainage works.

Julius Berger, in conformity with its impeccable adherence to safety on site, also held a safety brief for the important visitors prior to walking the full length of the constructed bridge where finishing works are still ongoing. Other company officials, including Engr. Friedrich Wieser the Project Director for the 2nd River Niger Bridge, accompanied the Managing Director, the statement explained.

Commenting after the inspection exercise, Professor Gambari said “All things being equal, the Second River Niger Bridge project would be commissioned by October this year. The bridge aims to minimize traffic congestion on the old bridge and to strengthen connectivity in the entire region. The project, which is being funded by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority through the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, is expected to boost economic activities and open up development in the southeastern part of the country.”