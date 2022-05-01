Berom: NCPC boss Pam tasks Nigerians on hard work for economic devt

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has charged Nigerians, especially the Berom people of Plateau state, to be up and doing in order to contribute their quota to national development.

According to him, the insecurity in the country will be tackled if Nigerians engage in productive ventures. Speaking Saturday in Abuja during the 2022 Nzem Berom Fund-raising and Award ceremony organised by the Berom Community Association (BECA), Pam, who was the chairman of the occasion, said the Berom people “are known to be strong adherents of culture and religion,” but that many of them were inclined to “be lazy which has been affecting the economic development of our tribe.”

He said: “There are three things that make Israel a unique nation in the world today. One is religion, the second is culture and the third is business and economy. Last month, I was in Israel and I experienced the respect they have for their culture. What sustains the culture and religion of a people is business and economic strength. I am very proud to be a Berom man because we have never done away with our culture anywhere we find ourselves. We are also strong adherents of either the Muslim or Christian religion. We are not hypocrites.

“However, we have a problem in business and economy. What will sustain our culture and religion is when we have money in our pockets. Some Berom people are very lazy. Many refuse to work. That is a challenge we must tackle. For instance, if someone is elected a ward councillor in Berom today, you will see people besiege his house to beg for one favour or the other. The most heart-breaking is that we have sold all our lands to strangers who have been building mansions, while we are languishing in poverty.”

Speaking earlier, the President of BECA, Dr. David Gyang Dung, said the significance of the event was to celebrate “Nigeria’s unity and harmony and also to promote and showcase Berom’s rich culture,” adding that BECA had acquired land for skills acquisition and productive ventures.

He said: “We were allocated the 1.4 hectares of land in Kuje area council to make an impact in the lives of our

members and those around us. This event serves as an open door for farming season and for integration with other cultures as the Berom man is known for farming and hunting. The Lala Berom Abuja would add to the elevation of poverty amongst the Berom community.

“We are developing a skills acquisition centre in this edifice, where we will have people coming to learn vocational skills thereby improving the standard of living of our people and those around our community. So, I call on you all to come and join us to build for the uplift of our nation.”

