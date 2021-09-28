Best African young NBA players right now

When we are talking about professional basketball, the first thing that comes to mind is the National Basketball Association. It is without a doubt, the highest level of professionalism when it comes to basketball anywhere in the world.

That’s why every basketball athlete’s dream is to play in the big league, which is why we’ve seen many athletes coming from all around the world.

Africa has good chemistry with the NBA, and it has produced some of the greatest players in basketball history, like Hakeem Olajuwon or Dikembe Mutombo.

Currently, the league is fairly populated with African players and players with African origins and backgrounds.

In today’s article, we will take a look at some of the best young African players that offer the biggest potential. Surely none of them are among the youngest players in NBA history, but they are among the best of the current NBA rosters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Here we have a promising and already proven African star that has a bright future ahead of him. Standing at 6ft 11inches and playing as Power Forward, with his dominant physique is one of the most explosive players in the NBA.

He is only 25 years old and already conquered many achievements like being the all-star NBA first team. 4-time All-Star MVP, Most improved players, and so on.

He has a mixed background of Greek and Nigerian parents, but he has never been shy from his African roots despite the fact that he changed his last name from Adetokunbo to Antetokounumpo when he got Greek citizenship.

His 2020, the season was impressive hitting the all-time record for NBA Player Efficiency Rating with 31.87, and we just hope that he will continue to play with the same pace.

Mohamed Bamba

Here we have another young talent that might become the next O’Neal or Dwight Howard. Selected in the sixth pick in the draft, Bamba has proven that he is one of the best centers in the league.

He has impressed NBA fans with his ability to block shots and the incredible defensive skills that every team needs. If he continues to extend his ability to control the ball, he might become the next big NBA star that every team wants to get their hands on.

He is currently playing for Orlando Magic, and he is on the right path to success.

Pascal Siakam

The next athlete in our best Africans section is Pascal Siakam, that has an amazing career in front of him. He is one the most promising players in NBA and has a career path that is constantly going up.

Born in Cameroon, he was drafted in the 27th overall in 2016 by the Raptors straight out of college. Over the years, he has won many championships and was selected as MVP on many key matches.

His nickname is “Spicy P” thanks to his skillful and interesting to watch style of play, which is fairly uncommon for a big man like him.

In other words, he grabbed the opportunity that Raptors gave him with both hands and showed how valuable he can be on the court. In his 2018-19 season, he played 80 out of 82 games in the league and averaged 19 points per game.

He currently plays for the Toronto Raptors and he managed to sign a contract extension worth $130 million which is not surprising considering the talent he has to offer.

Bam Adebayo

Here we have a 24-year-old Nigerian that storms the NBA league like a professional player with years of experience behind his name. He was drafted by the Miami Heat in the 14th overall in 2017 and he remained silent until the 2019-20 season when he started to make some real waves in the league by unveiling his potential.

Playing as a Power Forward, he managed to get an All-Star appearance and he was nominated for the most improved player award.

Last year, he also managed to win the NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge competition which showed the world that has a lot to offer.

He is one of the most talented young African players in the NBA.

Related

No tags for this post.