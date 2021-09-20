‘Besty Obaseki’s football tournament private sector driven’

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Philip Shaibu has said that the Besty Obaseki football tournament would be used to create public awareness on the First Lady’s pet project of awareness against Gender Violence in Edo.

Shaibu disclosed this to journalists at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium during the inspection of facilities ahead of the tournament billed for September 27 through October 4th, 2021.

The deputy governor stated that the tournament is private sector driven -with government only providing the facilities.

According to him, “Tax payers money will not be involved in this tournament. It is being organised under Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements.

“We are kick starting a new era where private sector will be driving sport in Edo, We have built facilities and created the enabling environment.

“It is now time for the private sector to take advantage of the facilities to drive sport in the state,” Shaibu added.

On his part, one of the coordinators of the tournament, Mr Frank Ilaboya explained that the eight-day tournament would be held in four venues.

Related

No tags for this post.