Bet9ja retains sponsorship of Ekiti state football league as FA names Kayode Noah board chairman



The Ekiti State Football Association has announced that the agents of the foremost betting company, Bet9ja in Ekiti state have decided to continue there full sponsorship of the state football league.

And the title of the league which began in 2019, will remain Bet9ja Ekiti State Football League.

According to a statement credited to the secretariat of the FA, all the agents have unanimously agreed to fund the State League in the 2021/2022 football season, after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the organisers from staging the football competition in 2020.

The statement also revealed that a new management board has been put in place.

It would be led by a former banker and now a super agent with the foremost betting company, Mr. Noah Kayode.

While Mr. Shadrack Happyday will be the Vice Chairman, other members of the committee are Hakeem Saadu and Olubodun Charles.

The State FA, few weeks ago named Mr. Samson Ayemidotun Edegbai as the Chief Executive Officer of the league, while the versatile Pelumi Abiara keeps his position as the Chief Operating Officer.

