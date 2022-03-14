Betrayal: Like Buni like Julius Caesar

Julius Caesar was a renowned general, politician and scholar in ancient Roman Empire. He is famous for being betrayed, which ended his life. He was betrayed by people he thought were his close friends, but who turned out as enemies clothed. The leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) took a new turn after Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state handed over to his Niger state counterpart, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello on February 28. Maybe, the caretaker chairman did not anticipate any betrayal from a colleague governor.

It is pertinent to refresh the memories of anti-Buni on the positive role the caretaker committee led by him played for the growth and consolidation of governing APC. Recent untenable calls on the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to relinquish his position hit the bricks after INEC rejected Sani Bello’s rnomination to lead the party. The treachery committed against Buni presents a hidden agenda akin to that against Julius Caesar.

His only crime is his being plain and simple; some powerful elements within and outside APC headquarters discovered they could not manipulate him to do their biddings. They alleged that Buni wants to continue to run the affairs of the party up to the time the party will conduct its presidential primary where candidates for 2023 elections would emerge so that he can use the party’s national chairman platform to lobby for the position of vice-president. Hilariously, anti-Buni forces alleged that there was a court order obtained by Buni to stop the APC convention.

Initially, the anti-Buni group was working behind the scene with different tactics of flying kites with common goals of destroying the achievements recorded by the caretaker committee.

Honestly, history will be kind to Governor Buni’s role as a stabilising committee that embarked on visitations and consultations and met all national leaders and other party stakeholders across the country in order to accommodate all interests. Members expressed satisfaction that interim committee healed the wounds of members by repositioning the party and restoring peace to the party after the protracted leadership crisis.

Evidently, APC CECPC witnessed the fortunes of the party drastically improved after it was reduced by seven states to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The committee brought back many aggrieved party members and even reconciled many prominent party members across the country and both critical stakeholders have resolved their differences in favour of party’s interest.

It is an understatement to say life has returned to the party in view of the bubbling nature of a once abandoned ruling party national secretariat.

Let the anti-Buni forces remember the first six months period was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. APC CECPC chairman sought the committee extension with the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari for three times with collective inputs of all stakeholders. Reading the five-point resolution of NEC, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state said, “National Executive Committee of the party approves the extension of the tenure of Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee led by Mai Mala Buni, which expires on December 25, 2020, for another six months period, to terminate on June 30, 2021. This is to enable the Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee to conclude its assignment before NEC”.

Against all odds, the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee had organised party ward congresses, local government congresses and the states congresses, where officers were elected into their respective offices. The work done by the Buni committee enhanced the resilience and bolstered the confidence of the party, which has been transformed into the most awesome political machine.

The committee has remained committed to the party’s ideal and gently calm the minds of aggrieved members and stakeholders. CECPC reduced many litigations against the party, paid off all the party’s debts, procured the building housing its national headquarters and raised its membership all of them fully registered.

Despite the opposition rhetorics within the party aimed at discrediting Buni, his efforts have made the party to wax stronger. Therefore even the arch critic of the caretaker committee have come to learn two critical lessons from Buni; good works speak louder than any other consideration, and he shouldn’t join the noisemakers and haters in their enterprise to tarnish his image.

No wonder, Nigerian politicians know how to reinvent themselves in crucifying anybody just to stay relevant. Governor Buni committee worked assiduously with all sincerity, re-energised and rescued a troubled party that was heading towards collapse and disintegration, to a very strong, solid, reliable and ever growing political party. There is no doubt that the Buni committee has made great achievements by charting a new course with renewed commitments and dedication for the party to be stronger in spite pockets of disagreements here and there. Governor Buni is silent water that runs deep.

Being chairman Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC is not important than being democratically elected governor; they cannot change that and will remain the Yobe governor for another four years after his expiration of his current mandate. The issues of Buni to continue on his capacity arose from a certain group in the party in its pursuit of personal gains with total disregard to common decency in pursuit of naked self-interest.

Dukawa writes from Kano via [email protected]