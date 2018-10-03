Betsy Obaseki pledges support for prison inmates

Wife of Edo state Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki has visited inmates at Oko Medium Security prisons in Oredo local government to celebrate the nation’s 58th Independence Anniversary. Mrs. Obaseki assured the inmates of government’s partnership in the change and transformation of lives. She promised to upgrade the skill acquisition center in Oko prisons and to inculcate the inmates in the scheme of her empowerment program. According to her: “I will partner with the management and staff of prisons to develop a proper skill acquisition curriculum so as to carry every one along”. Obaseki said. Continuing, Obaseki charged inmates serving their jail terms to take seriously whatever skills they are learning, and she pledged soft loans to those who will be finishing their jail terms. She also promised to assist those who had acquired skills to secure jobs Also speaking, the State Comptroller of prisons, Mr. Joseph Usendiah disclosed that the controller general of prisons Ja’afaru Ahmed is presently pursuing a path of long term sustainable growth in Nigeria prison service.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.