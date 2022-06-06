Between hope and strategy

The past few years have been years of trial and tribulations, that to borrow an idiom, tried men’s soul. Most Nigerians have abandoned faith in government and as such, their politics is, increasingly, becoming the “politics of money”. This is epitomised in the recent primary elections held across parties where candidates had to pay delegates through their noses to clinch tickets. While we continue to ponder on that, the tough proposition facing Nigerians is picking the right persons that will swim them out of the rocky sea.

How we go about accomplishing this onerous task will ultimately define our future. Is it to hope again, like we did in 2015 and 2019 that a particular candidate or party will wave wands and magically make things better for Nigeria? Or should we step up our interests in someone with a proven track record, idea and has a strategic plans that when elected will bring Nigeria back and on course?

These, not JAMB questions though, are trivial. What I would however say as an answer, and I do not care whose ox is gored, is that believing in the former and not the latter is a premature decision that will without a doubt backfire heavily.

Persisting with ‘hope’ instead of ‘strategy’ is the antithesis of what Nigeria aspire to become. Hope alone cannot make Nigeria bundle along into a better country, not under someone without a clear cut strategy.

Our sociopolitical and economic anomie requires tangible plans/manifestos to be dealt with. And to [illusionary] hope that everything will work out by itself, defied all logic and thinking as such will never be short of foolish.

The premise is clear, the likes of Sardauna, Tafawa Balewa, Nnamdi Azikwe didn’t only hope, but had a plan to work with. Although sometimes hope can take you there, but the landing is awkward and feels like a misstep. To set the fact straight, the hope we had in Buhari has been notoriously unsuccessful and glided away like a mirage. Thus, on this note, any candidate that will once again resort to trial and error or use “Molan Ka” to address our trivial issues should be rejected, outrightly!

Mubarak Shu’aib,

Hardawa, Misau local government area,

Bauchi state

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

