Between Kabiru Marafa and Buni Not Marafa and Yobe By Wadzani Apagu

I watched Senator Kabiru Marafa recently during the popular Channels Television programme ‘Politics Today’ and I was surprised by what some of ‘our youths’ are yelling about which made me re-watch.

Kabiru Marafa called Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state and the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee, a “Bush Man”. Although such a remark should not be uttered on a live programme, it was personal. And thanks to Seun Okinbaloye, anchor of the programme, for making him understand it’s wrong. Marafa withdrew the tantrum.

He also referred to Yobe as “A Small Poor State” .

Let’s call a spade a spade. We are ‘poor small state’ that can be DEVELOPED, but because of personal interest of our leaders with the exception of Mamman B Ali, someone like Kabiru Marafa got the courage to call YOBE a “Small Poor State”; this happened under who? The mighty Mai Mala Buni, who no previous governors of Yobe state has had his opportunities.

Buni left on a medical trip, without the knowledge of Yobeians. We are not asking to know his health status or trying to know what actually is wrong with him.

Buni was the first to insult Yobe, not Kabiru Marafa. But for the APC crisis, who would’ve known that he is on a medical trip out of the country?

I’ve seen a lot youths using their platforms saying off-key things, I urge my fellow youths to please think twice and think of their future, children and unborn kids.

Politics is not a do-or-die affair. Buni is pursuing his interests in this game not Yobe’s or Nigeria’s. Yobe state deserves better, Yobe deserves a leader who has the interest of both the state and the people at heart.

Long live Nigeria!

long live Yobe state!

Wadzani Apagu,

Damaturu, Yobe state