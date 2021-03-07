Between Makinde, Fayose, who takes soul of South West PDP?

BAYO AGBOOLA in Ibadan writes on the ongoing titanic battle between the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde and former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose. The apple of discord is the soul of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West and who to control it between the two.

The supremacy battle for the soul of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West Zone continues with no indication of a possible solution in sight.

With last Saturday March 6, as the D-day for the election/selection new zonal executives, the warring factions are not leaving any stone unturned for the epic battle.

It is no longer news that PDP in the South West is currently sharply divided along former Fovernor Ayodele Fayose and Oyo state’s Governor Seyi Makinde with the two factions on daily basis strategizing at capturing the real control of the party.

As at present, the two factions are leaving no one in doubt with their boast of being the authentic side with major actors claiming to be in firm control in and across the South West as well as lashing out at one another to at least fester their ego.



The supremacy battle took another dimension on Tuesday February, 23, 2023 with the two warring factions now presenting two parallel candidates for the March 6 parallel congresses with the Fayose-led faction fielding Dr Eddy Olafeso and the Governor Seyi Makinde faction having Alhaji Taofeek Arapaja, a former deputy governor of Oyo state as their candidates for the zonal chairman slot.

Again, the SW PDP warlord stormed Ibadan and Lagos respectively to further strategize and put finishing touches to their formula at getting hold of the party in and across South West region.

While the Governor Seyi Makinde led faction stormed the Presidential lodge of the Oyo state Government House for a caucus meeting, the Ayodele Fayose led faction headed for Lagos to put heads together ahead the March 6 zonal Congress.

Speaking at his faction’s zonal caucus meeting in Ibadan attended by prominent PDP leaders in the zone including former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun state, Senator Olu Alabi, Senator Abiodun Olujinmi, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, and former deputy governor of Oyo state, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja among others. Governor Makinde minced no words in ascertaining the readiness of his faction for the zonal congress of the party. He told the gathering that PDP must be united and reconciled as the Prince Oyinlola reconciliation committee had been going about its responsibilities though overtures from it were being rebuffed by some individuals.



“I want to use this opportunity to thank the reconciliation committee we set up, ably led by former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola. He made sure that the necessary things were done to bring everyone together. At the end of the day, I believe we will have a reconciled and united party in Southwest PDP.

“We are on the verge of history. A lot of people may not know but I can give you the assurance that our coming together to put in our executives that will lead our party in the South-West zone is history in the making. This is because there cannot be redemption for our country without the participation of the South-West. And our party will provide right leadership for the country in 2023”, he said.

Governor Makinde added, “the journey to install PDP in 2023 is starting now with this zonal congress. So, I can only pity those who are staying outside and throwing stones inside. I want to also state that history will record their position accurately. I will encourage us to urge them to come in. We have the reconciliation committee already. This committee has been trying to reach out to them and they have said they are not ready to participate. We will continue to reach out to them because if we are all united, we have the chance to redeem Nigeria”.

At the Fayose-led faction’s camp in Lagos, the faction in a communique signed by the its Zonal Secretary, Hon. Daisi Akintan, Chairmen of Lagos, Osun, Ogun and Ekiti States, Engr Adedeji Doherty, Hon Sunday Bisi, Dr Sikirulai Ogundele and Otunba Bisi Kolawole asked Governor Seyi Makinde “to desist from causing division in the party by creating parallel exco in some states.”



The communique further read: “We members of the zonal caucus of the Party in the South West, pursuant to Section 27(5) as amended in 2017, here gathered deliberated on the fortunes of the Party and particularly with emphasis to place it on sound footing in our zone and resolves as follows-

“That we stand firmly by the resolutions of the Ibadan meeting of 12th March 2020, affirming the return of Dr Eddy Olafeso as Zonal Chairman, Rev Bunmi Jenyo as Zonal Secretary, among others, believing that as matured and sincere Party members, resolutions and agreements are sacrosanct and must always be respected.

“That sequel to the above, we are committed to respecting the Zoning agreement, as conclusively agreed to at the meeting and furthermore endorsing the candidature of Dr Eddy Olafeso and all other members of his Executive or new additions injected into the list by leaders of the respective states.”

“That we hereby direct/appeal to our delegates to vote accordingly for all our aspirants as we are confident in their ability to steer the ship of the Party successfully.

“That we call on the Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde to stop acting like governor-general of the South-West zone and desist from causing division in the party by setting up parallel State Excos in some States.

“That our vision and desire is to see the PDP thrive in the South West Zone and win elections.That sequel to the above, the under listed people have been approved as candidates for election at the Zonal Congress.”

The Fayose faction listed its nominated zonal executives as “Dr Eddy Olafeso, National Vice Chairman; Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, Zonal Secretary; Hon Bakene Fasiu Adewale, Zonal Organising Secretary; Mr Femi Adetola, Youth Leader; Mrs Abimbola Lanre Balogun, Woman Leader; Mr Oke Ojo Micheal, Treasurer; Engr Balogun Kolawole Ayuba, Auditor; Mr Dosu Babatunde, Legal Adviser; Mr Ayo Fadaka; Zonal Publicity Secretary and Hon. Philip Olabode Aivoji, Financial Secretary.



Zonal Ex-officio as,Yeye Agnes Shobajo (Lagos), Fagbayigbo Adeola (Ondo), Adesina Adeboye Semiu (Ogun), Mrs Taiwo Abiola Mubo (Oyo) and Mr Akinade Jimoh (Osun). National Ex-officio members as; Mr Michael Okunlade (Oyo), Arowolo Oluwole Johnson (Ondo), Captain Tunji Shelle (Rtd) (Lagos), Hon Abayomi Nureni Tella (Ogun), Alabi George Ibitayo (Osun) and Mrs Monisola Omotosho (Ekiti).

As at press time Sunday, the election fixed for Saturday did not hold. From all indications, it seems that both factions are reaching a middle ground, preferring to adopt selection procedure instead of election. However, nothing is clear yet and the question still remains: which of the two factions will at the end of it all overshadow or win the other? Between Makinde and Fayose, who will emerge as leader of PDP South West?

Related

No tags for this post.