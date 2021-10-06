Between terrorism & banditry: The fresh NASS’ perspectives

In two separate resolutions last week, the two houses of Nigeria’s National Assembly offered suggestions to the President Muhammadu Buhari’s-led government, to declare as terrorists, the so called bandits troubling the country. JOSHUA EGBODO reviews the fresh perspectives

From terrorism to banditry?

To many security analysts, the adoption of a new lexicon; ‘bandits’ for terrorists who obviously may have transformed their modus oparandi of direct attacks leading to loss of lives and maiming, to acts of abduction and in some cases murder was curious, and surprisingly too, the lexicon appeared to have gained a wide usage, even in government circles.

In their opinion, the bandits have taken over the jobs of those who were hitherto seen as “professional” kidnappers; that engage in profiling their targets, determine the worth of the target, pick the target up and demand a ransom based on the profiling. Today, the bandits in most cases do random picks on the highways, herd victims into the thickets before questions are asked on who is who, and what.

So many lives have been lost in such attacks, with some victims killed for not meeting up with ransom demands, and others yet killed after such payments were made. Reports of freed victims are always nothing palatable, and the trauma, something you wouldn’t wish even an enemy.

Communities have been invaded and members abducted. In some instances, taxes and levies were reportedly imposed on communities by leaders of such groups, and citizens have to helplessly comply as the only way to having their lives in one piece, even as they live in palpable daily fears. Such acts, to concerned persons were akin to running parallel governments to constituted authorities around the country.

With several massive abduction of students from schools in the semblance of activities of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists when they held greater sway in the North East, many are doubtful if the said bandits were any new set of criminals, but the known terrorists who may have opted for a new style of operation. Worrisome to many was therefore the call from certain quarters that government should negotiate with the bandits, and possibly offer them amnesty. To such pundits, they were nothing other than the known terrorists. So who truly are the bandits, remained a question yet to be satisfactorily addressed.

Concerns of lawmakers

On Wednesday last week, the Senate passed a resolution asking President Buhari to declare the bandits as terrorists, and to deploy all possible security arsenal against them. The Senate insisted that a total war should be waged against members of any such group.

Reps too

Barely 24 hours after the Senate’s resolution, the House of Representatives threw its weight behind the stand, also urging President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits and their sponsors as terrorists. At the House’s plenary of last Thursday, Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson, under matters of urgent public importance, presented a motion on the worrisome activities of the bandits.

The argument

Presenting the motion he titled “Declaration of Bandits and their Sponsors as Terrorists”, Benson offered several reasons why the suggestion should be heeded, saying that proclaiming such an order against the bandits and their sponsors will aid. their effective prosecution, and appropriate punishment meted to them.

“The Senate on Wednesday, 29th September, 2021 adopted a motion asking President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits ravaging the northern part of the country terrorists and wage a total war on them. They also asked that the president declare all known leaders of bandits wanted and arrest them wherever they were found for speedy prosecution. Such declaration to be done through a Proscription Order can be done pursuant to section 2 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011 (As Amended).

“I will like to echo the same sentiment and ask honourable colleagues to join the Senate in urging Mr President to declare bandits and their sponsors as terrorists. This will underline the determination of Government to combat the wave of criminality and murders conducted by bandits all over the country.

“The declaration of bandits as terrorists can be done through a proscription order. That will serve as added impetus for our brave security personnel to redouble their efforts at dealing with this menace. Such declaration when given the force of law, will renew the vigour and resolve of our gallant security personnel in dealing with the menace of banditry as the mode of operations and rules of engagement will be scaled up accordingly.

“Such an Order will officially bring the activities of bandits and their sponsors within the purview of the Terrorism Prevention Act and any persons associated with such groups can then be legally prosecuted and sentenced to penalties specified in the Act.

“Declaration of all Bandits as Terrorist may also encourage other countries to do same and help create a global consensus around dealing with transnational factors that feeds the domestic activities of such proscribed organisations and individuals. As previously observed in this House, no one action can be a silver bullet to solving our insecurity in Nigeria. But a collection of many effective actions and strategies can bring safety. It is in this spirit that I speak today.

“Insecurity in Nigeria requires an all-of-government approach. Hence, I also urge the President to implement the recommendations of the National Security Summit, which took place in June this year and was officially delivered to Mr President in July. All hands have to be on deck to be able to win this battle against insecurity in all its manifestations”, the Lagos lawmaker said in his argument to drive home his position on the matter.

Unanimity

When Benson concluded his argument last Thursday, there was no dissenting view from any member of the House, signaling the unanimity of opinion on the matter. The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila had wanted to know if there was anybody willing to speak in opposition to the motion, and his question was greeted with a thunderous “No” from his colleagues.

Will Buhari act?

Tens of resolutions, specifically on security related concerns have been passed by the 9th assembly of the House of Representatives, since its inaugurations in June 2020, with no significant action in response from the presidency. A security summit was to be organized by the House as climax to such concerns, and recommendations from same already before the president.

Many said with the freshest perspectives offered by the parliament, though separately but in unison of demand, it is expected that the president would heed the call, and act in line with the call. Whether he will do so is what only time can however determine.