Beware of misinformation by NYSC detractors — DG





The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that never had the scheme directed corps members travelling on high risk roads to alert their families, friends and colleagues in the event that they were kidnapped.

It said such report on social media was a figment of imagination of mischief makers who are bent on detracting the noble ideals of one of the most veritable unity strings of the nation.

A statement from the office of the Director-General of NYSC, Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, Thursday, therefore, appealed to parents and the general public to regard the news as fake.

“The attention of Management of the National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to a fake release making the rounds on the social media to the effect that Corps Members travelling on ‘high risk roads’ should alert their families, friends and colleagues in order to have somebody to pay off the ransom that could be demanded in the event of being kidnapped.

“Management wishes to emphatically state that the clause quoted is not embedded in NYSC Security Tips pamphlet which was put together by a highly respected retired security expert,” the statement reads in part.

General Ibrahim appealed to the general public to always clarify issues with the scheme before jumping to conclusion, stressing that security and welfare of corps members is top on his agenda.

“Please, be wary of falling prey to the antics of mischief makers out to ridicule the Scheme.

“Management shall continue to prioritise the security and welfare of Corps Members and staff at all times.”

