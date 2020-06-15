Biafra’ll not relate with Oduduwa at independence – Kanu

Leader of the outlawed pro-Biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has declared that when Biafra is eventually restored, they will not share any diplomatic relationship with the Yorubas otherwise known as sons of Oduduwa.

Kanu in a statement through IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, said his reason for saying that Biafra will have no dealing with the Yorubas is because they will not speak against things going wrong.

For instance, Kanu insists that President Buhari is dead, his vice, Osinbajo as well as the Chief of Army Staff, Buratai is dead but the Oduduwas prefer to keep mum.



“A race that cannot stand up to call a spade a spade has deep psychological flaws. This is one of the key deficiencies of black African people, our inability to speak and defend the truth.

“Rather than peddling a false narrative, it ought to be stated forcefully that Aso Rock is empty with no president, no vice, and no army chief. Nigeria is dead and no amount of spin doctoring of the news will hide this fact,” part of the statement reads.